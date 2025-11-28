Coup: Jonathan Returns To Abuja After Evacuation From Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has returned to Abuja after being evacuated from GuineaBissau following the outbreak of a military coup in the West African nation. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.

Video footage of his arrival, shared by ARISE News, shows Jonathan descending the stairs of a Guinea-Bissau government aircraft at night, where he was received by a crowd of supporters and officials.

Jonathan was in Guinea-Bissau as head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to monitor last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections. His team was still carrying out its assignment when the military announced that it had taken control of the government.

Following reports that Jonathan was trapped, the House of Representatives during yesterday’s plenary urged the Federal Government to deploy all diplomatic channels to secure the former president’s safe return.

The Federal Government later issued a statement confirming that Jonathan was safe and had left Guinea-Bissau. “Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau.

He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said in an interview with journalists. Guinea-Bissau descended into turmoil on Wednesday after military officers declared they had taken “total control” of the country, shut its borders, and halted electoral activities.

Heavy gunfire was reported near the presidential palace, while soldiers barricaded key access points in the capital. General Denis N’Canha, head of the Presidential Military Office, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had assumed leadership of the country “until further notice.”

Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló told France24 by phone, “I have been deposed.” AFP reported that he was inside a building near the military headquarters “with the chief of staff and the minister of the interior.”

Both Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias had claimed victory in Sunday’s polls, with provisional results expected yesterday. The military said it had uncovered a plot involving “national drug lords” and the importation of weapons “to alter the constitutional order.” Meanwhile, an army general has been sworn in as Guinea-Bissau’s new head of state a day after an apparent coup. Gen Horta N’Tam becomes the transitional president for a period of one year.

He took the oath yesterday, in brief and muted proceedings at army headquarters. N’Tam, who until a day earlier had been head of the Presidential Guard, barely cracked a smile during his swearing-in or while standing outside flanked by officers while facing cameras.

Some civil society groups in Guinea-Bissau have accused outgoing President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of masterminding a “simulated coup” against himself with the help of the military, saying it was a ruse to block election results from coming out in case he lost.