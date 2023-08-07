Coup: Italy Tells ECOWAS Leaders What To Do To Niger Coupists

Following the expiration of the deadline issued to the military junta, the Italian government has advised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on what to do to restore the ousted President Mohammed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger.

In a brief media interview on Monday, the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani told La Stampa daily that the military junta’s deadline needs to be extended.

Tajani also hoped that the ECOWAS leaders could resolve the issues with diplomatic moves instead of using military force.

“The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today,” Tajani reportedly said.

New Telegraph reported earlier that Niger blocked its airspace on Sunday until further notice due to the purported threat of military involvement from the West African regional grouping.

It was reported that the warning was made after coup organizers ignored a deadline to reinstate the country’s jailed president, Mohammed Bazoum.

Earlier, thousands of junta supporters flocked to a stadium in Niamey, the capital, cheering the decision not to cave into external pressure to stand down by Sunday following the July 26 power grab.