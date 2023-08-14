Coup in Niger exposes fissures in Nigeria’s polity

Each side in the Niger Republic coup crisis is ratcheting up the ante, in a power show that’s the potential to further destabilise the West African region.

The military junta that staged a coup d’état on July 26 has dug in by shunning peace overtures from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), United Nations, and some Western countries, including the United States and France, and establishing a quasi-civilian administration, with the appointment of a Prime Minister.

The coupists, led by former Presidential Guards’ Commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who heads the junta, have threatened to kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum should the ECOWAS force invade Niger to restore constitutional order.

At the second Extraordinary Summit of its Heads of States and Government in Abuja on August 10, ECOWAS called up its standby military force in readiness for any eventuality in Niger. This comes after the junta’s bluffing of an ECOWAS seven-day ultimatum to return power to Bazoum, who’s been under house arrest since his overthrow. But rather than diminishing, support for military intervention in Niger is growing, particularly after the junta’s threat to kill Bazoum. ECOWAS has vowed to punish the putschists, according to the bloc’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, as he spoke on ‘Channels Television’ on August 11. Musah said: “We are going there (Niger), if need be, to rescue President Bazoum, who is living in very terrible conditions today.

“We cannot just sit back idle and depend on the goodwill of these people, who are disrupting the democratic process in the country. “Yesterday’s (August 10) communiqué also made it very clear that this junta will pay dearly if anything happens to the safety, security, or physical integrity of Bazoum, his family, or members of his government. That was clearly done.” Also, the AU – expected to meet today (August 14) to discuss the situation in Niger – has expressed support for ECOWAS’ decision, and called on the junta to “urgently halt the escalation with the regional organisation.” Cote d’Ivoire’s President, Alassane Ouattara, has pledged his country’s participation in any ECOWAS military operation in Niger, along with Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

“Cote d’Ivoire will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements… We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region,” Ouattara said on state television. Besides, France and the United States have endorsed ECOWAS’ position that no harm should come to Bazoum, his family and members of his government. While France’s foreign ministry said it supported “all conclusions adopted” by the ECOWAS leaders, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said America appreciated “the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis,” and would hold the junta accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum.

Meanwhile, the military coup d’état in Niger has exposed the fissures in Nigeria’s polity along ethnic, sectional and partisan leanings. A proposed “use of force” by ECOWAS to restore democracy in the country has been turned into a “President Tinubu’s war” on Niger and its people, indicating that many Nigerians are in support of the coup and the junta therefrom. That an elected government was illegally overthrown doesn’t worry Nigerians rooting for the coupists. All they care, and are happy about is a disruption of the government in Niger! It’s no surprise that the coup hailers – and opposers of any intervention in Niger – are mostly the same people that canvassed a military takeover in Nigeria or installation of an Interim National Government post-the February 25, 2023, presidential election. Recall that protesters of the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as winner of the poll had marched to the military command in the FCT, Abuja, to incite soldiers to seize power, and prevent Tinubu’s inauguration as the 16th President and Commander-inChief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on May 29. However, the groundswell of opposition in