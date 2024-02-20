Coup: Guinea Military Junta Dissolves Government

The military leaders of Guinea, Military Junta on Monday dissolved their government which has been in office since July 2022 as they set to appoint a new one.

According to a Facebook video published by the presidency, a junta spokesman, General Amara Camara gave no reason for the dissolution, nor a date for announcing a new government.

Camara said, “The government is dissolved,” Camara said, surrounded by around 20 uniformed soldiers, some of whom were wearing masks and carrying weapons.

“Current affairs will be managed by the cabinet directors, secretary generals and deputy secretary generals until a new government is put in place,” he added.

READ ALSO:

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya took the rein of power in September 2021 after ousting the country’s first democratically-elected president.

Colonel Doumbouya promised to hand over power to an elected civilian by the end of 2024.

The military anticipates that the transition phase will allow it to carry out far-reaching reforms in Guinea. However, the opposition has accused it of autocratic push.

Guinea banned all demonstrations in 2022 with internet restrictions also. The government has detained many opposition leaders, civil society members and journalists.