Coup: Guinea-Bissau Military Appoints General As Strongman

On Thursday, the military head of Guinea-Bissau appointed a general as the new leader of the country for the duration of one year, New Telegraph reports.

This development is coming barely 24 hours after seizing power, arresting the Guinea-Bissau President, and derailing the announcement of election results.

Soldiers patrolled the area around the presidential palace in Bissau on Thursday morning, and a few people were seen walking along the main road leading to the building, where heavy gunfire had rang out the previous day.

After taking the oath of office in a ceremony at the military’s headquarters, General Horta N’Tam, Chief of Staff of the Army, declared that “I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command.”

Dozens of heavily armed soldiers were deployed at the scene as he told a press conference that actions were necessary “To block operations that aimed to threaten our democracy”.

A group of officers on Wednesday said they had seized “total control” of the coup-prone country, suspending the electoral process as Guinea-Bissau awaited the results of last Sunday’s vote, which President Umaro Sissoco Embalo had been expected to win.

Having served until now as the chief of staff of the country’s army, N’Tam is considered to have been close in recent years to President Embalo.

N’Tam said evidence had been “sufficient to justify the operation”, adding that “necessary measures are urgent and important and require everyone’s participation”.

Sandwiched between Guinea and Senegal, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coups since independence from Portugal in 1974, as well as multiple attempted coups.

On Wednesday afternoon, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, told journalists that the military was assuming control of the country “until further notice” after a plan involving “drug lords” had been uncovered, which had included “the introduction of weapons into the country to alter the constitutional order”.

In addition to halting “the entire electoral process”, he said military forces had suspended “all media programming” and imposed a mandatory curfew.

All land, air and sea borders were shut on Wednesday following the coup, but General Lassana Mansali said on Thursday said they had been reopened.

Embalo was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at general-staff headquarters, where he is being “well-treated”, according to a military source.

A senior officer added that “the chief of staff and the minister of the interior” had also been detained.

Opposition leader Domingos Simoes Pereira, who was barred from last weekend’s presidential election by the Supreme Court, was additionally arrested on Wednesday, according to two sources close to him.

The chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “unequivocally condemns the coup d’etat” in a statement on Thursday while recalling the body’s “strict zero-tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government”.