The coup leaders in the Niger Republic have lifted the curfew imposed on citizens after seizing power and deposing the elected President on July 26, which threw the country into chaos.

New Telegraph gathered that the nationwide curfew has been lifted in the early hour of Friday, August 4.

“The curfew imposed since last Thursday, July 26, 2023, is officially lifted as of today”, according to a terse statement signed by the coup leader, Abdourahamane Tiani.

Details later…