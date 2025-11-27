Coup: Ensure Jonathan’s Safe Return To Nigeria, Reps To FG

Following the successful military coup in Guinea-Bissau, the members of the House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to deploy all diplomatic channels to secure the safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is trapped in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that the former Nigerian leader is in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint African Union (AU), ECOWAS and West African Elders Forum mission to monitor last weekend’s presidential election when the coup erupted.

Reacting to the coup on Thursday during plenary, the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu drew attention to what he described as “An urgent matter” requiring the House’s intervention.

The Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, who took the floor thereafter, informed lawmakers that Jonathan was in the country on an international election observation assignment when the military takeover occurred.

He highlighted the former president’s vast election-monitoring experience across Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania and South Africa, undertaken on behalf of ECOWAS, the Commonwealth, the African Union and Nigeria.

“Currently, he is in Guinea-Bissau due to the coup,” Ihonvbere said, emphasising that although the House was not debating the coup itself, Jonathan’s safety is “a matter of national importance.”

He added that relevant government authorities were aware of the development and were already taking steps to ensure Jonathan’s safe return.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda backed the call, stressing Jonathan’s democratic credentials and global engagement.

The lawmaker also noted that other Nigerians caught up in the crisis must be rescued and not overlooked.

“The importance we attach to his life should also apply to every other Nigerian, whether at home or abroad,” Chinda said.

The House subsequently adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the Federal Government to intensify diplomatic efforts to facilitate Jonathan’s return and prioritise the safety of all Nigerian citizens affected by the unfolding crisis.

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that on Wednesday, the head of Guinea-Bissau’s presidential military office, General Denis N’Canha, announced that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces” had taken over leadership of the country until further notice.

He also stated that the military had suspended the electoral process and closed the nation’s borders, three days after legislative and presidential elections were held.

Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who had been widely expected to win Sunday’s poll, was said to be inside a building behind military headquarters “with the chief of staff and the minister of the interior,” according to a senior military officer who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.