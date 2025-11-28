Coup: ECOWAS Suspends Guinea-Bissau, Demands Restoration Of Democracy

…Sets Up Mediation Mission to Guinea-Bissau to engage coup leader

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies until the restoration of a full and effective constitutional order in the country.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, through its Mediation and Security Council (MSC), took the decision on Thursday after a virtual meeting held to review the situation in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in the wake of the coup d’état in that country.

The ECOWAS leaders at an Extraordinary Session of the MSC said the declaration was in accordance with the provisions of the ECOWAS

Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance 2001 (A/SP/12/01), which abhors any unconstitutional change of government in the subregion.

In taking the decision, the Heads of State and Government considered the report of the President of the Commission on the situation in Guinea-Bissau and expressed deep concern about the unfolding political crisis in the country, especially at a time when, according to them, Bissau Guineans have demonstrated resilience and commitment to democracy by participating actively in the Presidential and parliamentary elections held on November 23, 2025.

In a communique issued at the meeting, the ECOWAS leaders condemned in the strongest terms the coup d’etat perpetrated on November 26, 2025 and called for the unconditional restoration of constitutional order without delay. They rejected any arrangements that could perpetuate the illegal abortion of the democratic process and the subversion of the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

They also demanded that the leaders of the coup respect the will of the people and allow the National Electoral Commission to proceed without

delay with the declaration of the results of the elections of 23 November 2025.

They further called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained officials, in particular President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, as well

as the electoral officials and all other political figures.

“The MSC holds the leaders of the coup both individually and collectively responsible for the protection of the life and property of all citizens and

residents of Guinea-Bissau and for the security and safety of all detainees.

The MSC calls on the leaders of the coup to guarantee the safety and facilitate the evacuation and safe passage of ECOWAS and all other international election observers.

“The MSC mandates the Chair of the Authority to lead a High-Level Mediation Mission to Guinea-Bissau to engage the leaders of the coup with

a view to ensuring the full restoration of constitutional order.

The Mission shall include His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe, President of the Council of Togo, His Excellency Jose Maria Pereira Neves, President of Cabo Verde, and His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, accompanied by the President of the Commission,” the communique read in parts.

The ECOWAS leaders urged the Armed forces of Guinea-Bissau to return to the barracks and maintain their constitutional role. It has also ordered the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB) to continue to help protect the institutions of Guinea-Bissau.

In the meantime, the MSC said it will continue to monitor the situation in Guinea-Bissau and reserves the right to use all options provided for by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the 2012 Supplementary Act on Sanctions, including sanctions on all entities deemed culpable of disrupting the electoral and democratic process in Guinea-Bissau.