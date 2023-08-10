Coup: ECOWAS Devoted To Human Rights, Democracy -Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday declared that the regional group is committed to defending the Niger Republic’s democracy and human rights.

This was as he said that in order to restore President Mohamed Bozoum as the democratically elected president of the country the regional group must have a peace talk to the organisers of the coup in the adjacent nation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the second ECOWAS extraordinary session on the situation in the Niger Republic was opened by President Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, he said, “More so, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

Tinubu said the coup in neighbouring Niger has far-reaching effects on democratically constituted governments in the sub-region.

“More specifically, as leaders of our respective nations, we must recognise that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region.

“By remaining steadfast in our adherence to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, we can restore peace, stability, and prosperity in the Republic of Niger, thereby fostering an environment conducive to growth and development for all,” he said.