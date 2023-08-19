Coup: ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Niger For Diplomatic Discussions

On Saturday, a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in the Niger Republic in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful resolution with the military leaders that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former President of Nigeria led the ECOWAS delegation.

Correspondingly, Niger’s governing military council has also confirmed the arrival of ECOWAS representatives.

The team arrived on an aircraft in Niamey, the capital of Niger a day after the ECOWAS military commanders declared their readiness to intervene to restore Bazoum.

ECOWAS defence chiefs met within the week in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, to fine-tune details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.

It would be recalled that after Bazoum was overthrown and detained by the military junta on July 26, the head of the Government of ECOWAS following a meeting held in the Presidential villa, Abuja decided to mobilise a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

However, the West African bloc says it favours dialogue to defuse the crisis.

Meanwhile, a source close to the latest delegation said it would send “a message of firmness” to the army officers and meet Bazoum.

“We are ready to go any time the order is given,” Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security, said on Friday after the military chiefs’ meeting.