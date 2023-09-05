Coup: Be On Alert CSO Tells DSS, NSA

…urge youths to resist antics of Coupists

Disturbed over the new wave of coup in Africa, a civil society organisation, Rising Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to be on the alert and beam their searchlights on the nation’s military to rid off any temptation to derail democracy in the country.

Convener of RUN, Solomon Adodo who spoke during a Radio Nigeria breakfast programme on Tuesday in Abuja, also urged Nigerian youths to resist any lure by persons bent on truncating democracy and peace in the country.

Adodo who stated that they were many vistas of expressing grievances in a democracy, noted that crises and coups were not part of the options and such should not be contemplated in Nigeria.

He said: “If you look at what we have in some African States or Nations, you will find out that there are peculiarities there. We have had seat-tight rulers who have been there for decades against the wishes of their citizens.

“There is a disconnect between the leaders in the countries we are experiencing coups and the people but that is not the case in Nigeria where we have a President that relates with the people, feel their pulse, empathize with their plight and explore avenues for resolving existing challenges. The military cannot intervene when there is a legitimate government that enjoys the support of the masses.

“What we are experiencing in Nigeria does not call for lawlessness. You have a government that is working round the clock to implement policies that will address the current challenges and give Nigerians a sustained future. The only thing we can do now is to support the government and not to destabilise it”

Speaking further, Adodo called on Nigerians to express their legitimate concerns through the right channels including approaching their representatives in the National Assembly to table their concerns.

“In a democracy, there must be grievances but there are also channels of communication. The National Assembly especially the Senate under Godswill Akpabio is the best place to table such grievances. There is no excuse whatsoever to resort to violence and even contemplate a coup, Nigerians must unite and support the present administration for a prosperous future.”