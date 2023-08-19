Coup: Avoid Military Action In Niger, PRP Tells Tinubu, ECOWAS

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to go to war with the Republic of Niger.

The National Chairman of PRP, Falalu Bello who gave the advice on Saturday said going to war was not in the interests of Nigeria, Niger and ECOWAS.

The party boss charged President Tinubu, the current Chairman of ECOWAS, to painstakingly pursue dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the imbroglio in the Republic of Niger and to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that could lead to war.

“War would destabilize the entire Sahelian region and could lead to the spread of violence and instability to other countries in the West African sub-region.

“There exists an excellent neighbourliness and good relationship between the two countries that are closely linked economically, culturally and geographically, and it will be tragic if these relationships for centuries are spoilt,” he said.

According to Bello, Niger Republic and Nigeria depends on each other for trade and investment, adding that a war would disrupt this economic interdependence to the detriment of both countries.

The party noted that the recent skirmishes between Nigeria and the Niger Republics were avoidable and should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

It urged President Tinubu to focus on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians, including insecurity, extreme poverty, and unemployment, among others.

Bello expressed confidence that Nigeria and the ECOWAS will resolve the issue at stake with the Niger Republic peacefully through dialogue without bloodshed.