Coup: AU Suspends Niger, Calls For President Bazoum Release

Following the removal of the democratically elected President of the Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum by coup d’etat on July 26, the African Union (AU) has suspended the country’s membership.

The African Union who made the announcement on Tuesday, August 22 in a statement sighted by New Telegraph said Niger has been suspended from all of its operations.

The Union, however, expressed sadness for the military takeover on July 26, which has kept the African nation in crisis mode for several weeks, adding that the AU calls on the coup leaders to release Bazoum and return to their barracks.

It would be recalled that the West African bloc, ECOWAS after rising from their last meeting decided to activate a standby force in preparation for a potential military intervention

READ ALSO:

According to the ECOWAS, It is prepared to send troops into Niger if diplomatic efforts to restore democracy fail.

Following the ECOWAS decision, the AU Peace and Security Council said it has taken note of this decision and urged the AU Commission to evaluate the potential effects of this action on the economy, society, and security.

The AU called on all of its member states and the international community to refrain from any action that could legitimise Niger’s junta and said it strongly rejected interference from any actor or country outside of Africa.