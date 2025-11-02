Coup Attempt: Suspects To Face Trial

The probe into alleged coup plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu Government has reached a new height, with over 30 suspects now set to face trial following weeks of interrogation by military and intelligence authorities.

According to Premium Times, which quoted unnamed sources familiar with the process, reported that those indicted include several senior military officers accused of plotting a violent takeover of government and planning the assassination of key officials.

The suspects are expected to be tried in both military and civil courts, depending on their status, the newspaper said.

It added that a preliminary report from the Special Investigative Panel has been prepared for submission to President Bola Tinubu. The report identifies over 30 individuals slated for prosecution and notes that seven others remain at large.

“The seven people could not be found in their homes, and their telephone numbers have been dead since this matter started,” one source said, adding that a manhunt is ongoing.

The Chairman of the panel, Major General Emmanuel Undiendeye, who also serves as the Chief of Defence Intelligence, is expected to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs to determine the next steps.

“The president will also be briefed,” another source reportedly confirmed.

Military officers among the suspects will face court martials, while civilians implicated in the plot will be prosecuted through the civil judicial system.

New Telegraph gathered that 16 top military officers arrested in late September after intelligence reports indicated they were holding secret meetings to overthrow the government. Fourteen of those detained serve in the Army, while two others are from the Navy and Air Force. The identities of the newly detained suspects have not been released.

Former Bayelsa governor and ex-minister of petroleum, Timipre Sylva, whose residence was recently raided by soldiers, denied any involvement in the alleged plot.

His spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, said, “During the said operation, considerable damage was inflicted upon the property. Despite sustained efforts,

I have been unable to ascertain the reasons or authorisation for this raid.” Bokoru added that Mr Sylva was abroad during the incident and has not yet returned to Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier described its investigation of detained officers as “a routine internal process aimed at maintaining discipline and professionalism,” though it stopped short of denying the alleged coup. Sources, however, suggest that military authorities are now preparing to issue a formal statement on the findings.

Security reports had earlier indicated that the alleged plotters planned to target President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Weeks after the arrests, President Tinubu announced sweeping changes in the military hierarchy, replacing the Chief of Defence Staff and several service chiefs. The presidency has not publicly linked the reshuffle to the alleged coup investigation.