Coup: Attacking Niger is attacking Northern Nigeria, group warns ECOWAS

The Advocacy for Peace and Socio-economic Empowerment of Women and Youth in Nigeria has told the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that any attack on the Republic of Niger will directly affect Northern Nigeria. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna, the leader of the group Fareeda Bakori said ECOWAS’ planned military action against Niger’s coup leaders and restore Mohamed Bazoum as President might also lead to a humanitarian crisis as Nigeriens will migrate to northern states if the war intensifies. She warned that the North might become lawless, leading to military excesses, and indiscriminate killings of innocent persons.

Bakori said: “Our main goal is to advocate for good governance and a better Nigeria by creating awareness. “As we all know, the military junta detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and toppled the democratically elected government in the country. “It was because of this coup, ECOWAS has finalised a plan to intervene militarily in Niger to reverse the already executed coup. “We think Nigeria is facing serious economic difficulties and its military is already over-stretched due to them being involved in internal security operations, which should be carried out by domestic security agencies such as the police.”