Coup: Armed Forces Committed To Tinubu’s Govt – Defence Staff

For the umpteenth time, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa has said that the Nigerian Military had no intention of executing a coup against the democratically elected government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

General Musa made this known while speaking during his visit to the 6 Division of Nigeria Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he commissioned various projects including the 47 Engineering Brigade Counter Improvised Explosives Device Squadron and a tree planting initiative.

Noting that President Tinubu is still their Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of Defence staff reemphasized that the Nigerian Armed Forces are comfortable with the democratic system.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the recent military takeovers in neighbouring countries such as Niger, Gabon, Mali, and Burkina Faso, General Musa reassured the people of Nigeria that there is no need for alarm within the nation.

He underlined the military’s dedication to upholding Nigeria’s democratic principles and declared their unflinching support for democracy.

“We stand by democracy,” he said. I want to reassure Nigerians that their country will not experience something like to a coup. The armed forces will continue to defend democracy because all of us are happy with it.