Coup: Allow Politicians To Keep Making Mistakes, Don’t Interfere In Governance, Alake Tells Military

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has insisted that military incursion into governance in African countries is not the solution to the problems of the continent.

Alake said the military must carry out its duties in accordance with the constitution and not interfere with the business of governance.

The monarch spoke during an interactive session with journalists at his palace in Abeokuta, as part of activities marking his 80th birthday.

Alake, a Principal Staff Officer to Major-General Tunde Idiagbon, during the Mohammed Buhari military regime, lamented the recurrence of military coups in African countries, saying governance is not the work of the military.

Reacting to the recent coups in Garbon, Burkina Faso and Niger, Alake who retired as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army, asked the military to allow politicians to make mistakes and learn from them.

The monarch recalled the military rule under the late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha in 1998, noting that, no Nigerian would pray for such era to return.

His words: “The military has constitutional roles to play, it is written in the constitution of every nation and I will appeal to the military to keep to its constitutional roles because governance is not the work of the military and we all saw what happened in 1998 in Nigeria before the change of government in 1999.

“So, let everybody play his role for which the constitution has given him, the role the constitution assigned to each person is what that person should follow or what the group of people should follow.

“If politicians are making mistakes, let them make mistakes, they will correct themselves, they will get better and better still and Nigeria will get stronger at the end of the day.”

Speaking on how Nigeria and Ogun state can achieve security, the monarch enjoined his colleagues in the traditional institution to be deliberate in ensuring that they go back to how their forebears secured their domains in the early days of the human race.

“I’m sure nobody is happy about the security situation in Nigeria, but it is a major government business, the security of lives and properties is a major job of any that is worth being called government.

“The new government is working hard on this, but security is the business of all of us so we must work in tandem with the security agencies if we want to sleep with our two eyes closed.

“We must report any strange movement, we must report anything that will later turn out to be dangerous to the lives of our people. Nobody brings money into a country where there is insecurity, so investment can never come here if the investor himself cannot even visit his establishment and see what is being done with his money.

“So let us make it a business of everybody to work with security agencies and government to make Nigeria a safer place.”