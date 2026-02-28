Coup Allegation Against Sylva Unverified, Says CJE

The Centre for Justice and Equity (CJE) has described as unverified allegations levelled against former minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, which claimed that he was behind the financing of an alleged coup against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

CJE said that it was concerning and troubling that some reputable online newspapers published such claims without any proof thereby asking that the allegations be dismissed.

CJE, in a statement on Friday, signed by Chief Igoni William, stated that it was also disturbing that such reports were published without the confirmation of the Defence Headquarters or any other security agencies.

CJE further stated that it was aware that certain local political actors within Bayelsa State appeared to be actively inflaming and amplifying the anti-Sylva narrative for partisan advantage, thereby weaponizing national security discourse for local political vendettas.

The group however, stated that Sylva’s long record in public service demonstrated commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law, not its subversion.

The statement reads: “The growing pattern whereby new and unsubstantiated accusations against Mr. Sylva surface almost weekly raises serious concerns about coordinated attempts to prejudice public opinion.

“We, therefore, question the source, authenticity, and timing of the information relied upon in the publication.

“It is a fundamental principle of justice and democratic governance that allegations must be verified, officially communicated, and subjected to due process, not advanced through speculative or selective leaks.

“This trend is dangerous and undermines both public trust and democratic stability.