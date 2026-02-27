Coup Allegation Against Sylva Unverified – CJE

The Centre for Justice and Equity (CJE) has described as unverified allegations levelled against the former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, which claimed that he was behind the financing of an alleged coup against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

CJE said it was concerning and troubling that some reputable online newspapers published such claims without any proof, thereby asking that the allegations be dismissed.

CJE, in a statement issued on Friday by Chief Igoni William, stated that it was also disturbing that such reports were published without the confirmation of the Defence Headquarters or any other security agencies.

CJE further stated that it was aware that certain local political actors within Bayelsa State appeared to be actively inflaming and amplifying the anti-Sylva narrative for partisan advantage, thereby weaponising national security discourse for local political vendettas.

The group, however, stated that Sylva’s long record in public service demonstrated commitment to democratic governance and the rule of law, not its subversion.

The statement reads: “The growing pattern whereby new and unsubstantiated accusations against Mr. Sylva surface almost weekly raises serious concerns about coordinated attempts to prejudice public opinion.

“We, therefore, question the source, authenticity, and timing of the information relied upon in the publication.

“It is a fundamental principle of justice and democratic governance that allegations must be verified, officially communicated, and subjected to due process, not advanced through speculative or selective leaks.

“This trend is dangerous and undermines both public trust and democratic stability.

“The Centre for Justice and Equity states categorically that there is no credible or verifiable evidence linking Timipre Sylva to any coup plot or unconstitutional activity.

“CJE, therefore, calls on security agencies to clarify the status of any investigations through official channels; media organisations to exercise restraint, professionalism, and strict adherence to verification standards; political actors to desist from exploiting national security matters for local political battles.

“Nigeria’s democracy is best served when justice is guided by facts, law, and due process — not by conjecture, leaks, or politically motivated narratives”.