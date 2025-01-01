Countries That Don't Celebrate New Year

Share

It is no longer news that the Gregorian New Year on January 1 is a global celebration for many, but it is interesting to know that not all countries or communities observe it.

New Telegraph research revealed that various cultural, religious, and political factors influence the absence or reduced significance of these celebrations.

This report sheds light on countries where the New Year isn’t celebrated or holds minimal significance as the world rings the new year signalling the beginning of another calendar year.

8 Countries That Do Not Celebrate New Year

Below are the names of countries and regions of the world that do not observe or celebrate the start of another year celebrated every January 1.

The absence of Gregorian New Year celebrations in these countries points to the diversity of global traditions. By understanding these cultural nuances, we gain a deeper appreciation for the varied ways people mark the passage of time.

Saudi Arabia

Due to its Islamic traditions and strict adherence to the Islamic calendar, Saudi Arabia doesn’t observe the New Year celebration.

Public New Year celebrations are rare due to the strict adherence to Islamic values. Instead, Islamic New Year, based on the lunar Hijri calendar, is widely celebrated.

Afghanistan

The Persian New Year (Nowruz), celebrated on March 21, holds more cultural and traditional importance in Afghanistan.

Iran

Iran has its Cultural emphasis on Nowruz.

The Persian New Year, celebrated on the vernal equinox, is the primary New Year celebration, while January 1 is largely ignored.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia follows its calendar called the Ethiopian calendar thus the country’s activities and celebrations are patterned in accordance with its calendar.

The calendar is about seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar. Their New Year, “Enkutatash,” is celebrated in September

North Korea

For Political and cultural priorities, North Korea doesn’t observe the New Year celebration.

The Korean New Year, based on the lunar calendar, and significant national holidays like the “Day of the Sun” (Kim Il-sung’s birthday) take precedence.

Israel

Israel operates based on its unique Religious calendar.

The Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, is observed in early autumn according to the Hebrew calendar, making January 1 relatively insignificant

Nepal

Nepal celebrates its New Year in April, based on its traditional calendar, (Bikram Sambat) reducing the relevance of the Gregorian New Year.

Bhutan

Bhutan observes its New Year, Losar, based on the lunar calendar, with celebrations varying by region.

