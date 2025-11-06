Counterinsurgency: CAS Orders Intensified Precision Strikes

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS)), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has issued a directive to Air Component Commanders from all operational theatres, “to intensify precision air operations and deliver smarter, harder, and more decisive firepower against insurgents, terrorists, and criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability”.

The order was handed down yesterday at a meeting with operational commanders from across the country. The development came less than two weeks after the appointment of Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement signed yesterday by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the summons signalled a critical step in recalibrating the NAF’s operational posture under the new leadership.

“It provided a platform to harmonize strategies, strengthen inter-service cooperation, and ensure that the Nigerian Air Force remains a decisive instrument of national security and a symbol of hope for citizens”, the statement said. The CAS used the maiden interface to declare that the days ahead demand agility, precision, and intelligence-driven warfare.

“We must fly smarter and strike harder not only to neutralize threats but to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. “Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism,” he affirmed.