Counterinsurgency: 450 Terrorists Nabbed In One Month – DHQ

The ongoing kinetic operations across theatres resulted in the arrest of 450 terrorists and other enemies of the State in September, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed yesterday.

During the period under review, troops also recovered a total of 4,538 arms and ammunition, rescuing 180 kidnap victims in the process.

The disclosure was contained in a monthly press release signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye.

According to Kangye, the operation was initiated in direct response to escalating threats, hostile actions, or in support of allied forces.

He highlighted that the aggressive outings were executed with precision, coordination, and a firm commitment to minimising risk to both fighting forces and civilians on the ground.

Kangye said: “Our primary objectives were to disrupt enemy capabilities, secure key terrain, support humanitarian efforts, and I can tell you that significant progress has been made.

“The operation remains ongoing and our commanders on the ground continue to assess the situation to ensure stability and prevent further escalation.

“We remain fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the lawful execution of all missions in accordance with international and domestic rules of engagement. As always, the safety of our personnel and the protection of innocent lives are top priorities.

“Accordingly, for the month of September, about 450 terrorists, bandits, extremists and other criminals were arrested, 39 of them were surrendered, while 180 civilians were rescued.

“Quantity 63 arms, 4,475 ammunition were recovered, 294 items such as grenades, IED marking materials, handheld radios, motorcycles, vehicles and other items used in perpetrating crimes were also recovered.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth N112,175,220.00, in their sustained fight against economic sabotage in the oil-rich region.

49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK and 1,475 litres of PMS were seized. 41 Illegal refining sites were also destroyed.

“Overall, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices making material. Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition”, he stated.

He concluded: “…our gallant troops in conjunction with other security agencies as well as Hybride Forces will continue to work together in ensuring that peace and security is returned to all troubled parts of the country”.