Counterfeit Products: FCCPC Inaugurates C’ttee For Nat’l Traceability Portal

In a bid to enhance product integrity and consumer protection, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has inaugurated a Joint Inter-Agency Committee to develop a National Digital Traceability Portal aimed at combating counterfeit products and strengthening supply chain transparency across Nigeria.

The Traceability Portal, a flagship initiative of the Commission, will assign unique QR codes to products, allowing consumers, retailers, manufacturers, and regulators to verify authenticity, track origin, and ensure end-to-end product traceability.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, FCCPC’s Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mr. Kola Alabi, said:

“As the apex regulator, the Commission has sought the collaboration of key stakeholders in the development of this platform to ensure the traceability and authenticity of products. Our goal is to deliver a solution that reduces counterfeiting and addresses other challenges within the supply chain.”

The Joint Inter-Agency Committee includes representatives from critical institutions such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police Force, National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration (ACC).

The initiative aligns with the FCCPC’s statutory mandate under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 to promote fair market practices, protect consumers from deceptive trade, and foster inter-agency cooperation in addressing threats to consumer safety.

The Traceability Portal is expected to usher in a new era of digital accountability in Nigeria’s product markets by combating counterfeit goods and building consumer trust through real-time authentication and supply chain visibility.

