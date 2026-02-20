Counter-Terrorism: UK, German Defence Attachés Visit Borno

The Defence Attaches of the United Kingdom in Nigeria, Brig.-Gen. Tom Harper and his counterpart of Germany, Col. Boris Bovecamp, have reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer of the Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), said the attaches made the commitment on Wednesday in Maiduguri during their visit to the headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

The military said: “The Defence Attachés of the United Kingdom and Germany to Nigeria, Brig. Tom Harper and Col. Boris Bovecamp, have reaffirmed continued support and collaboration in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“The assurance came during their historic visit to the Headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Uba said Harper highlighted the strong mutual respect and enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, emphasising their shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

Harper also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces’ efforts in tackling terrorism in the North East region, particularly through Operation HADIN KAI, and expressed the UK’s commitment to providing further training support through the British Military Advisory Team (BMATT).