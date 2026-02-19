Counter-terrorism: UK, German Attaches Visit Operation Hadin Kai

To enhance collaboration in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, the Defence Attaches of the United Kingdom and Germany to Nigeria have reaffirmed their commitment to support and collaborate with the Theatre Command, North-East, of Operation Hadin Kai in combating terrorism in the region.

The Defence Attaches, Brigadier Tom Harper of the United Kingdom and Colonel Boris Bovecamp of Germany, made the pledge during their visit to the Theatre Command headquarters in Maiduguri, reaffirming continued support and collaboration in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

Brigadier Tom Harper highlighted the strong mutual respect and enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, emphasising their shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

He commended the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces in tackling terrorism in the North-East, particularly through Operation Hadin Kai, and expressed the UK’s commitment to providing further training support through the British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT).

Similarly, the German Defence Attaché, Colonel Boris Bovecamp, stated that his visit aimed to explore possible areas of future collaboration, especially in capacity building and potential interventions through regional cooperation arrangements to enhance operational effectiveness and defeat terrorism.

Responding, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, lauded the significant contributions of the UK and German Defence Attaches to counter-insurgency efforts.

He noted that training initiatives have enhanced troops’ skills and proficiency in responding to evolving security challenges in the theatre, emphasising the mutual benefits of the partnerships.

He also highlighted areas of future collaboration to include technical expertise, as well as equipment and logistics support.

The visit concluded with the signing of the visitors’ register, presentation of souvenirs, and a group photograph.