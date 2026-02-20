Counter Terrorism: UK, German Attachés Visit Operation Hadin Kai, Reaffirm Commitment To Fighting Insurgency

To enhance collaboration in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, the Defence Attaché of the United Kingdom and German to Nigeria have reaffirmed commitment to support and collaborate with the theatre Command Northeast Operation Hadin Kai in the fight against Boko Haram in insurgency.

The Defence Attaches of the United Kingdom and Germany to Nigeria, Brigadier Tom Harper and Colonel Boris Bovecamp, who made the commitment during their visit to the headquarters, theatre Command in Maiduguri, yesterday reaffirmed continued support and collaboration in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

Brigadier General Tom Harper highlighted the strong mutual respect and enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, emphasising their shared commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

He commended the Nigerian Armed Forces’ efforts in tackling terrorism in the North East region, particularly through Operation Hadin Kai, and expressed the UK’s commitment to providing further training support through the British Military Advisory Team (BMATT).

Also, the Defence Attaché of Germany to Nigeria, Colonel Boris Bovecamp made same pronouncement, where he stated that he was in the Theatre to explore possible areas of future collaboration especially in the area of capacity building as well as possible interventions through regional cooperation arrangements to enhance operational effectiveness and collaboration to defeat terrorism.

Responding, the Theatre Commander of OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, lauded the significant contributions of the UK and German Defence Attachés to counter-insurgency efforts.