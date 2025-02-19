Counter Terrorism: NSA Hands Over 59 Rescued Hostages To Kaduna Govt

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, handed over 59 freed hostages to the Kaduna State government yesterday in Abuja.

The victims, who comprised men, women and children were handed over to Mallam Sani L, the Chief of Staff to Governor Uba Sani, in a brief ceremony that had the National Counter Terrorism Centre Coordinator, Maj-Gen. Adamu Laka, and other senior government officials.

In a brief interview, the NSA said:

“Well, once again we are here as a joint operations of all the security forces under the directives of Mr. President to work extra to ensure that we bring peace, security and restore normalcy in our country. “Yet again today, we have just received those who are rescued from captivity as a result of kidnapping by bandits.

They are going back to their homes, we have seen them. It has been the case. “Thousands and thousands of people have got grace and the work of President Bola Tinubu have been able to bring peace, security and restore their freedom and they are going back. We believe it is a journey.”

