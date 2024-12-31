Counter Terrorism: FG To Deploy Radio Frequency, GNSS Jammers –Sources

Share

In its determination to bolster the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war across theatres of operation, the Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy radio frequency and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) jamming devices, investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.

Highly-placed sources, who disclosed this to this platform, said the development followed the recent drone attack on a Forward Operating Base (FOB) located in Wajiroko, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists’ armed drone attack was successfully repelled by fighting forces, whose morale, according to informed sources, remains high.

This is even as troops conducting kinetic and nonkinetic operations across five theatres in the country, have sustained their aggressive postures resulting in the killing and surrendering of enemies of the state.

According to a search on Google, “Radio frequency and GNSS jammers are the most common directed-energy method for interdicting drones. Jammers work either by severing the connection between the drone and its operators or increasing interference to make it difficult for the drone to locate the correct signal.

“Global navigation satellite system is a general term describing any satellite constellation that provides positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services on a global or regional basis.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source said:

“The Federal Government is not ready to allow terrorists – be they BHTs, ISWAP, IPOB/ ESN, Lakurawa, or whatever name they are designated – to recover from the mortal injuries inflicted on their military capabilities, leadership, logistics and ranks. “Make no mistakes: this present government is determined to bring terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes to their knees.

“As worrisome as the Dec 24, 2024 armed drone attack on troops at FOB Wajiroko in Damboa general area may be, rest assured that troops’ morale remains high, following the repelling that occasioned it. “Did Eneke the bird in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart not say that ‘since men have learned to shoot without missing, he has learned to fly without perching?’

“In the same token, the FG, through the combined instrumentality of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the intelligence and security architecture, is evolving new strategies to counter emerging threats to national security and public safety.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have won the war against BHTs, and ISWAP – regardless of vexatious propaganda – hence the military will not allow a reversal of the gains under any guise whatsoever.”

Speaking against the backdrop of the emergence of the Lakurawa Terrorist Group (LTG) in parts of the North West, another source, who spoke in the same condition of anonymity, declared:

“They have been contained. It is just a matter of months, and the ongoing coordinated air and land operations would have taken them out completely. “The intensity of aggression against the Lakurawa terrorists is to avoid a re-enactment of the Boko Haram insurgency; they must be nipped in the bud.

“The harmonised North West Operation code-named Ops Fansan Yamma, which has an active air component, is taking out the terrorists in a manner that demonstrates the resolve of the state to reaffirm, reassert and restate its monopoly on violence/legal use of force”

