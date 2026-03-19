Counter-Terrorism: DHQ Clears Air On CDS’ Comment

On Friday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) refuted reports claiming that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, accused residents of Borno and Yobe States of supporting terrorist activities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 19, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the reports misrepresented the CDS’s comments regarding ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the North-East.

According to the statement, General Oluyede never alleged that the people of Borno and Yobe were complicit in terrorism, nor did he make any generalised claims against the residents.

Instead, the CDS highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between local communities and security agencies, emphasising vigilance and shared responsibility in addressing security challenges.

The statement partly reads, “The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is a collective duty. The people of Borno and Yobe must reject terrorism in all its forms and actively support security agencies with credible and timely information.

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The DHQ explained that the call for communities to “take ownership” of security aligns with established global counterinsurgency strategies, which emphasise cooperation between civilians and the military as key to achieving lasting peace.

It further noted that the CDS referenced isolated incidents where criminal elements exploited local structures to assist terrorist operations.

According to the statement, General Oluyede cited an instance in a particular town where injured terrorists, previously involved in attacks on military personnel, were later discovered within the community—an indication that some individuals may have been aiding them.

However, the DHQ maintained that this example was not intended as a blanket accusation but rather as a factual illustration meant to encourage vigilance and community support for security efforts.

“‘Our people must resolve that this has to come to an end,” the CDS was quoted as saying.

The military authority reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain dedicated to safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and protecting citizens who abide by the law.

It also noted that troops continue to achieve significant progress in ongoing operations in the North-East and other regions.

Additionally, the DHQ urged media organisations and content creators to uphold professional standards by verifying information before publication and avoiding sensationalism that could undermine public confidence or heighten tensions.

While commending the resilience and cooperation of residents in Borno, Yobe, and across Nigeria, the military also acknowledged the role of journalists in supporting national security efforts.

“Together, we shall overcome the enemies of our nation,” the statement added.