Counter-Insurgency: Troops Killed, Arrested 23,475 Terrorists In 12 Months –DHQ

Share

…says major defeat awaits terrorists this year

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has maintained that the killing of 10,937 terrorists, and arrest of 12,538 others in 2024 were indicative of the imminent triumph of the State over violent extremism this year.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, made the assertion during the end-of -year briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja,yesterday.

He said: “Troops are focused on increasingly deliver tangible benefits of their operations for the benefits of citizens “During the course of the year, troops eliminated over a thousand notable terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants among others.

“Some of those eliminated in the course of the year include: Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Chinemerem (aka Bam Bam), Jeremiah Uzuoma (aka Escoba), Tochukwu Awo (aka Ojoto) and Egwuatu amongst others.

“During the year, troops significantly degraded the military capabilities as well as the fighting capabilities of terrorist by neutralising 10,937 terrorists, arresting 12,538 and rescuing 7,063 hostages.

“Troops are focussed on increasingly deliver tangible benefits of their operations for the benefits of citizens.

“Additionally,troops seek to continue to heighten collaboration with neighbouring countries and regional bodies in order to tackle the menace of terrorism.”

According to the spokesperson, “the armed forces assures that, many of what was witnessed in the outgoing year, are indicative of a major defeat of the terrorists in 2025.

“Importantly, troops in the battlefield are in high spirits, fully committed, devoted and believe in the justness of the cause.”

Share

Please follow and like us: