Counter-Insurgency Requires Love For Country, Says Jimoh Ibrahim

The senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, has said that Nigeria’s counter-insurgency efforts will remain limited unless the citizens see themselves as active stakeholders in the fight against terror.

Addressing journalists at the Senate Southwest Security Summit in Lagos yesterday, Ibrahim, who holds a PhD in modern war studies, argued that patriotism expressed through trust, cooperation and collective vigilance is a more potent weapon than aggression in tackling identity-driven conflicts.

He maintained that the war against insurgency cannot be left to the military, noting that the commitment of the citizens is as crucial as any tactical operation. According to him, insurgents thrive on societal divisions, and only a united population can deny them the support they seek.

Ibrahim explained that modern warfare hinges heavily on civil-military operations that build credibility and legitimacy within affected communities.

He said that many communities ultimately determine whether terrorists gain sympathy or lose influence. “You cannot win a war when the people are not emotionally aligned with the mission of that war,” he said. The senator warned that excessive force without engagement could alienate civilians and hand insurgents a ready-made narrative for recruitment and propaganda.

He added that global experience has shown that public trust is often more decisive than firepower. He urged Nigerians to deepen their love for the country, saying that patriotism strengthens national resilience against internal threats and foreign interference. Unity, he stressed, is not symbolic but strategic in counter-terrorism operations.