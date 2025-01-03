Count Royal Fathers Out Of Murky Politics, Asagba Of Asaba Tells Politicians

Share

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof Epiphany Azinge, has urged the politicians that have been coming to visit him on his coronation to pay homage but desist from dragging traditional institutions into the murky waters of politics.

The monarch specifically ask them to count traditional institutions out of the political knavery ahead of 2027 general elections. He said he would not succumb to pressure from any quarter, or do the biddings of any political party ahead of the electioneering.

The Asagba at his palace in Asaba during a meeting to unfold a week-long activities, marking his coronation, said anyone criticising the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for personally presenting a Staff of Office to him while his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, looks on, was doing so as a troublemaker.

According to him, the governor did not do anything untoward because of the pride of place of Asaba.

