Councillors Suspend Ogun LG Boss as Police, Thugs Invade Secretariat

…Adedayo Dismisses Suspension

The Ijebu East Local Government Area Chairman Wale Adedayo yesterday suspended for three months by the legislative arm of the council over alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement. Seven out of the 11 councillors signed the suspension of Adedayo, who accused Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun of withholding local government funds.

The chairman, who also accused the governor of denying the councils Ecological Fund and other entitlements due to them, asked the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the governor for allegedly mismanaging lo- cal government funds.

The legislators accused the chairman of withdrawing N4 million from the local account for empowerment last year, which never took place. They also accused him of wasting N2 million on Isese Day on August 20, 2022. But Adedayo, who denied the allegations, accused Abiodun of sending police and thugs after him.

He said: “I’m hiding presently. My family has also relocated; we are hiding at the moment. “We are scared for our lives. They can’t kill me unless God says it’s time, to let them go and bring out the best of their assassins, they can’t kill me unless God says it is time.

“If what I have said is a lie, let them dispute it. “Those of them who apologised, that is their problem. I don’t have any issues with them. I’m not fighting with the governor. I’m just saying it straight that look, during Chief Segun Osoba’s time, there was a way the local government allocations were done.

“During OGD (Otunba Gbenga Daniel)’s time, there was a way local government allocations were done. Now you are continuing the mess you said you met on the ground, why don’t you correct it?’ He added: “I’m not go- ing to beg anybody that is what they want. They want me to write a retraction and beg, I’m not going to beg anybody.

It is only God that I’m afraid of, I’m not afraid of any human being.” Asked why his colleagues begged the governor, Adedayo said: “It is a democracy; anybody can pick the choice they want. It is they that want to serve the people who elected them, or they want to serve the governor, the choice is theirs.

He said he would challenge his suspension in court. He said: “The suspension or impeachment of a local government chairman ought to follow due process. The first stage is a letter to me about the so-called infractions.