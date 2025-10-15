Councillors Suspend Council Boss In Ondo

The lawmakers in Owo local government area of Ondo State have suspended the council boss, Hon. Tope Omolayo, citing alleged gross misconduct.

The suspension of the chairman was part of the resolutions of the Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the leadership of its Leader, Hon. Doyin Adebayo, at the sitting in Owo, the headquarters of the local government.

The decision was passed by the majority of the 11 councillors in the Legislative Council.

The resolution signed by the two-thirds majority of the councillors read: “The Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the House Leader, Hon. Doyin Adebayo, has taken decisive action to ensure good governance and accountability in Owo Local Government Area.

“The allegations against Hon. Omolayo include financial improprieties, utter violation of statutory budget and IGR regulations, disrespect to traditional heads, and failure to conduct himself in an appropriate manner. These allegations are serious and require a thorough investigation.

“During the period of suspension, Hon. Hamed Ibrahim, the Vice Chairman, shall act as the Chairman of the Local Government Area Council. The investigation into the allegations shall be conducted in a fair, transparent, and impartial manner.

“The Council assures the good people of Owo Local Government Area that this suspension is necessary to ensure good governance and accountability. We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and cooperative as we work towards resolving the issues at hand.

“Details of the Suspension: Hon. Tope Omolayo is suspended with immediate effect. Hon. Hamed Ibrahim shall act as Chairman during the period of suspension.

“The Head of the Local Government Administration shall effect all necessary changes to bank signatories, recognising Hon. Hamed Ibrahim as the Acting Chairman.

“All properties of the Local Government Area Council in the possession of Hon. Omolayo shall be handed over to the Head of the Local Government Administration.

“The Legislative Council remains committed to serving the people of Owo Local Government Area and assures them of our dedication to good governance and accountability.”

However, the embattled council boss said he was not aware of the resolution of the council lawmakers.