Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has warned stakeholders over prolonged industrial disputes within the maritime sector, saying that it could disrupt port operations and negatively impact trade and economic activities.

Its Head of Public Relations, Rebecca Adamu said in Lagos that the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Dr Akutah Pius had called on freight forwarders to embrace dialogue as a constructive means of resolving their grievances rather than resorting to industrial actions capable of undermining the nation’s economy.

Akutah appealed while reacting to the picketing of the offices of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) by freight forwarders protesting the recent increase in shipping line tariffs.

He explained: “Despite the protests, the council’s attempt to engage the aggrieved freight forwarders in discussions was resisted, as the protesters insisted that there was no basis for dialogue.

“They vowed to continue the protest on Monday until the increased charges are immediately reversed.

The Shippers’ Council boss stressed that dialogue remains the most effective and modern dispute resolution mechanism, noting that it is faster, more humane, and more productive than what he described as a bottled anger approach.”

While acknowledging the right of stakeholders to express their concerns, the council boss condemned unprofessional conduct of some freight forwarders, particularly the act of blocking regulators from accessing the MSC premises to address the matter.

Also, Akutah recalled that during a similar protest over the same tariff increment a few weeks earlier, the council intervened and compelled MSC to suspend the collection of the disputed charges for two days while discussions were ongoing.

He reiterated the council’s commitment to mediating between shipping companies and freight forwarders to ensure fair practices and stability within the maritime industry.