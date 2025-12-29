Council Vows To Safeguard Worker’s Retirement Benefit

The Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC Trade Union Side) has assured public servants of adequate protection of their retirement benefits.

Chairman of JNC, Mr Micheal Domingo, gave the assurance during a strategic engagement with the management of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC).

In a statement, Domingo said that the engagement was prompted by concerns raised by workers, over delays in pension remittances by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). He said that the council would now closely monitor pension matters in the interest of workers.

He urged workers to remain calm, vigilant, and informed, as the council would continue to defend their present service and future retirement security.

Meanwhile, he commended LASPEC’s openness to dialogue and the introduction of quarterly stakeholders’ meetings to address issues.

Responding, the DirectorGeneral of LASPEC, Mr Babalola Obilana, assured that the Lagos State Government was fully up-to-date on pension remittances.

Obilana said that earlier challenges were linked to temporary administrative and policy adjustments by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), which had since been resolved.

He assured that workers retiring at this time, who had completed the necessary documentation, would receive their benefits early. The DG urged workers to regularly check their payslips for accurate pension deductions and quickly report any discrepancies.