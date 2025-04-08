Council Set To Transform ‘UNILAG Waterfront’ To Academic Hub, Others

Share

University of Lagos (UNILAG) Chairman of Governing Council has concluded plans to transform the popular “UNILAG Waterfront” into a hub for academic innovation hub, economic growth, and national prestige.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said this vision, was being inspired by the feats which Egypt made with the River Nile; how Harvard University transformed the Charles River into an intellectual and recreation hub, and how the University of British Columbia explored its coastal lines for marine research, eco-tourism and sustainable development.

Olanipekun disclosed this at the opening session of the three-day 2025 UNILAG Council Retreat, which was held at the Epe Resort and Spa, Epe, Lagos, where participants shared their thoughts and ideas, as well as proffered suggestions that would engender a more progressive developmental agenda for the university through its assets, location and human resources.

The theme of the retreat is “UNILAG Beyond Today: Unlocking Value, Optimising Assets and Location, Shaping the Future.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria noted that the retreat had become imperative in view of the pressing need for an actionable plan which would aid the optimisation of assets, unlock human and material potentials and engender genuine renaissance which would ultimately take UNILAG to the next level while consolidating its position as a trail blazer among the comity of ivory towers.

Olanipekun, however, identified UNILAG’s strategic location in the heart of Lagos metropolis (being the third largest economy in Africa), as a huge factor which, if well explored, would further endear the university as a global tourist site and a bioaquatic research destination.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

