Council Seeks Inclusion Of States, Private Hospitals In Housemanship For New Doctors

The Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Fatimah Kyari, yesterday, requested for inclusion of states and private hospitals in the Centealised Housemanship System for accommodation of entire 6,000 medical doctors produced annually in the country.

This was as Dr. Kyari also disclosed that about 2,000 medical doctors in Nigeria out of 6, 000 produced annually face problem of placement for housemanship as 4, 000 capacity Centralised System cannot contain them.

She made the disclosure to the Senate Committee on Health during 2026 budget defence session at the National Assembly complex, Abuja yesterday, saying “A total of about 6,000 medical doctors are produced annually from the various medical schools while the Centralized Housemanship System in operation has capacity for 4, 000 medical doctors.

“As a way of accommodating the 6,000 at once yearly, there is need to include state and privately owned hospitals in the Centralised Housemanship System.

She added that the need for accommodation of the 6,000 on yearly basis was very necessary as a way of solving the problem of brain drain which according to her, is bedeviling the sector.