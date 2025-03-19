Council Seeks Deployment Of Barges To Lekki Port

Share

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has stressed the need for massive deployment of barges to Lekki Deep Seaport and other ports across all locations.

In a meeting with the Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) in Lagos, the council’s Director, Inland Transport Services, Mr. Mustapha Zubairu, said that the role of barge operations was crucial for efficient and effective evacuation of cargo at the nation’s seaports.

He noted that there should be a seamless cargo evacuation from the ports to other destinations, adding that utilisation of barges was key in Lekki Deep Port’s operations.

Zubairu explained that the Port of Antwerp had expressed their readiness to assist barge operators to have access to foreign financial institutions for their operations.

The director disclosed that the council was planning to to summon a tripartite meeting with other agencies to discuss the issues of barge operations in the country and proffer solutions.

Also, President of BOAN, Hon. Bunmi Olumekun, said that the association had proposed tariff harmonisation to create a more balanced and export-friendly environment that promotes national economic growth.

Olumekun emphasised the need for capacity development for operators and captains in order to enhance productivity and promote industry growth.

Also, he stressed the importance of legislation for the movement of heavy goods through waterways and the danger of carrying them by roads.

Olumekun added that the association was collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy to ensure the establishment of more riverine terminals and waterfront jetties.

