Council Saves N82.12bn For Importers

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has saved the nation’s economy N82.12 billion from unnecessary demurrage payments, freight rates, charter party fees and legal intervention at the seaports between 2019 and 2023. Also, it recovered N6.14 billion from arbitrary charges, container deposit refunds and import and export fraud between 2019 and 2023, noting that the monies saved from interventions in legal cases and out-of-court settlements was N49 billion in the period.

The council said during the oversight visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Shipping Services that as a result of the confirmation of reasonableness of freight, charter party, and demurrage remittances, NSC was able to reduce the level of capital flight out of the country, adding that N29.9 billion was saved on demurrages at the nation’s port between 2019 and 2023.

In a document presented by its Executive Secretary, Barrister Pious Akutah, a breakdown of the savings further revealed that N3,2 billion from the charter party fees. He said: “In the area of confirmation of reasonableness of freight rates, the Council saved N50,011,933.63 between 2019 and 2023, making up a total of N33, 116, 861, 421.99 saved from confirmation of demurrage, freight rate, and charter party in the period under study.” Also, the council saved the nation N58.4 billion from interventions in legal cases, out-of-court settlements, and Ports Standing Task Team (PSTT) vessel demurrage savings and fines between 2021 and 2023.