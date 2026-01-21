Council Proposes N1.54bn For Personnel, Capital Projects

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is to spend N1.54 billion for the 2026 fiscal year, with significant allocations directed toward personnel costs and capital projects aimed at strengthening the freight forwarding sector.

This was contained in details of the budget of the Budget Office of the Federation, noting that personnel costs constitute the largest share of expenditure at N784.9 million, representing over half of the total allocation and N670.14 million for salaries and wages, while allowances and social contributions account for N114.8 million.

Also, the council has earmarked N32.95 million for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), N66.9 million for contributory pension (employer’s contribution), and N7.77 million for the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS). Other recurrent costs N270 million, covering overhead expenses across various categories.

Also other allocations include N57.5 million for travel and transport, N32.89 million for training programmes (split between N29.7 million for local training and N3.186 million for international training), and N27.458 million for other services including office rent (N15.434 million) and security charges (N2.59 million).

The council has also budgeted N25.08 million for consulting and professional services, with financial consulting receiving N13.21 million, legal services N9.13 million, and information technology consulting N2.74 million.

Also, capital expenditure accounts for N490 million of the total budget, divided across three major categories: fixed assets purchases (N60.27 million), rehabilitation and repairs (N207.2 million), and other capital projects (N222.52 million).

Among ongoing projects, the rehabilitation of the Nigerian Institute of Freight Forwarders receives the highest allocation at N162 million, while the freight forwarders xapacity building project is allocated N70 million.

Other significant projects include Transportation Risk Management (N51.72 million), human capital development for Revenue Generation enhancement (N52.5 million), and the CRFFN International Curriculum Development by FIATA and TIACA (N15.4 million).

The budget reveals a deficit, with total allocation matching total expenditure at N1.54 billion, resulting in a surplus (deficit) revenue over expenditure of N1.54 billion, indicating that the council expects no retained revenue and zero aid or grants for the fiscal year.