Council Pledges Infrastructural, Academic Improvement Of Varsity, Students’ Well-Being

The 13th Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), led by the pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Chairman, Mr Babatunde Ogala (SAN), has pledged targeted infrastructural and academic improvement of the Badagry Campus of the state university.

The Governing Council disclosed this during an inspection of facilities and infrastructure at Badagry Campus, as it commenced the annual campus tour and comprehensive assessment of ongoing and completed infrastructure projects across the campuses of the university.

The exercise, which marked the first official campus tour by the newly constituted 13th Council under Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, which began at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Ojo main campus, was undertaken with principal officers of the university, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello Key facilities visited at the main campus were the new Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu University Library, consisting of the expansive reading halls, Special Education Unit and the Computer-Based Test Centre, the fourstorey LASU Tech Hub Complex, currently under construction by the Lagos State Government, as well as the new Faculty of Management Sciences Building under construction.

The Council also inspected the newly built students’ hostels, including Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hall and Sulaimon Adeshina Raji Ashade Hall; the 22-room hostel facility under construction, a project donated by Alhaja Kadijat Omotayo Kareem; the threestorey Cultural Research Centre donated by HRM Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, comprising an auditorium, museum, library complexes and office spaces; and the Federal Government-funded ICT Centre with a 2,000-capacity CBT Centre; School of Creativity, Culture and Tourism Studies under construction, as well as the five-storey Academic Resource and Conference Centre, which houses event halls, a guest house, kitchenette, indoor games halls and office spaces; and the 750-seater auditorium donated by Hon. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire At Badagry Campus which houses LASU School of Basic and Advanced Studies (LASUSBAS), the Director, Prof Yunus Dauda, presented a detailed overview of milestones recently achieved by the school.

These, he listed to include the construction of two new cafeterias, establishment of a CBT Centre, procurement of a 1KVA generator, installation of solar powered lighting across the campus and hostels, furnishing of seminar rooms, acquisition of a high-capacity RISO machine, and installation of 40 CCTV cameras to enhance campus security, among other initiatives. Dauda, who highlighted the impact of the School, noted that the school recorded over 80 per cent success in recent JUPEB examinations, but identified some critical areas requiring improvement to ensure enhanced service delivery to learners.