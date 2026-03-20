Council Orders Shipping Lines, Agencies To Suspend Implementation Of Tariffs

n the exercise of its statutory mandate as the economic regulator of the port and shipping sector, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed all shipping lines and their respective agencies to immediately suspend the implementation of the recently approved tariffs.

The council’s Head of Public Relations, Rebecca Adamu explained on Friday that the directive was issued in pursuant to the ongoing engagements with critical stakeholders and in response to substantive concerns raised regarding the timing, structure, and potential impact of the said tariffs on port users and the wider logistics value chain.

In order to safeguard fair competition, transparency, and sectoral stability, she explained that the council had considered it necessary to halt further implementation pending the conclusion of comprehensive consultations and regulatory review.

Adamu added; “Accordingly, all affected operators are mandated to revert to, and apply strictly, the tariff regime that was in force immediately prior to the said increase.

“Any deviation from this directive shall constitute a breach of regulatory compliance and will attract appropriate sanctions in line with extant laws and regulations.

“The council will, upon conclusion of stakeholder consultations and internal review processes, communicate a definitive position on the matter.

“The NSC remains resolute in its commitment to effective economic regulation, protection of cargo interests, and the promotion of an efficient and equitable maritime transport system.

“All operators are hereby enjoined to ensure strict and immediate compliance.”