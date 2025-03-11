Council On Power Committee Inaugurated

Share

The Federal Government has inaugurated the planning committee on the proposed conference of the National Council on Power (NACOP), the highest decision making body for the power sector, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji.

According to the statement, the committee inaugurated by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, was charged to ensure a successful and hitch-free event scheduled to be held by the second quarter of the year.

The Minister underscored the importance of the conference while addressing members at the event which took place in his office in Abuja.

He said the council meeting became more important against the background of the ongoing reforms and revitalisation of the power sector.

Adelabu noted that there was lots of ground to cover since the meeting, which was supposed to be an annual event, was last held in December 2022.

He said: “As we are all aware, this is the highest decision making body for the power sector, so we have an important assignment at hand and not just a meeting.

It must be planned and executed to ensure that the desired outcome of the meeting is achieved. The last of this meeting, I understand, was held in December 2022, so we have a lot of grounds to cover because it is supposed to be an annual meeting.

We have a backlog of issues to discuss at the coming meeting and we must be fully prepared for it.” Adelabu also read out the Terms of Reference (TOF) for the Planning Committee.

