Council Of State Approves Yusuf As NPC Chairman

The Council of State has approved the appointment of Dr. Aminu Yusuf as the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The decision, announced on Thursday, was made during a meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The Council also approved an increase in the revenue deduction from the Federation Account to the Police Trust Fund (PTF) from 0.5 percent to 1 percent.

Additionally, the Council cleared 959 individuals for national awards and approved 175 convicts for consideration under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, briefing journalists after the meeting, said the appointment of Dr. Yusuf was made unanimously, alongside the federal commissioner representing Yobe State, Alhaji Tonga Betara Bularafa.

On the Prerogative of Mercy, Governor Sani noted that the Council approved clemency for 175 inmates recommended by the adversary committee.

Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, disclosed that the Council approved the increase in PTF deduction to 1 percent and also directed the reenactment of the Nigerian Police Transparency Establishment Act 2025 to remove the sunset clause and transition it into a permanent agency.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was tasked with incorporating all Council approvals into the proposed executive bill.

Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Emanso Umobong, said the Council approved the report of the National Honours Award Committee, which recommended 959 awardees. She explained that the committee screened over 5,000 applications and, after careful selection, recommended 824 for the 2024/2025 National Honours and 135 for Special Awards.

.Recent recipients include Bill Gates, Sam Amuka-Pemu, and members of the Ogoni 9 and Ogoni 4 (posthumously).

On national security, Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodinma, said the Council acknowledged the country’s security challenges and reaffirmed support for the Nigerian Police to enhance its capacity to fight crime.

He added that the Council recognized both the successes and ongoing concerns of the nation’s security agencies.