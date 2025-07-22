Council Entangled In Dilemma Over Regulatory Fee

Regardless of the recent court ruling, Council of Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has vowed that it will not stop the collection of the controversial Practitioners Operating Fee (POF), blaming the consultant handling the collection for lack of transparency, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In May this year, a Lagos High Court under Justice D.E Osiagor ruled that the collection of Professional Operating Fee (POF) from customs agents by the Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding Practice in Nigeria (CRFFN) was illegal, contending that the council only has control over freight forwarders but not customs agents.

Defence

But in a swift reaction, the council’s Registrar, Mr Kingsley Igwe, said that customs agents were within the sphere of CRFFN’s control and were, therefore, mandated to pay the POF.

Quoting the Customs Act 2023, Igwe noted that the customs agents were part of the freight forwarding profession, saying that the Nigerian Custom Service Act, 2023 further reinforced the regulatory role of CRFFN over customs agents, who operate within the freight forwarding value chain.

Notably, the registrar said that Section 106, Subsection 4 of the NSC Act 2023, had stated that a customs representative or a customs licensed agent shall be a freight forwarder.

According to him, “a customs representative, if you like, a customs agent shall be a freight forwarder and shall be subject to the regulations and code of conduct of the freight forwarding profession in Nigeria, in this case, a profession regulated by Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria.

“This provision legally integrates custom representatives into the freight forwarding profession, making them subject to the regulatory control and code of conduct established by CRFFN.”

The fee

The POF are collectable on all cargoes entering into and exiting the country through land, air and sea. In the scale of payable fees, one kilogramme of airfreight cargo will attract a fee of N2.00.

However, for sea freight cargo, a 20ft container will attract N1,000, 40ft will attract N2,000. Similarly, car and SUVs will pay N500, while 20ft trucks and 40ft truck will attract a fee of N1,000 and N2,000 respectively.

Similarly, general cargo will attract a fee of N3.50 per ton, while dry bulk cargo will attract a fee of N1.00 per ton, even as it was stated that fees in respect of wet cargoes are negotiable.

Court ruling

However, the judge explained that the regulation of licensed customs agents was governed squarely by the Customs and Excise Management Act, which provides a comprehensive legal frame for the licensing and oversight of Customs operations in Nigeria, adding that the minister charges with the responsibility

of regulating licensed customs agents was that of finance and not transport.

Specifically, Osiagor noted that the duplicity undermined legal certainty and introduced regulatory confusion in breach of Section 153 and 156 of CEMA, which vest exclusive licensing authority in the Minister of Finance.

Osiagor noted: “It follows that only the Minister of Finance, acting through the Nigeria Customs Service is statutorily authorised to regulate the business and operation of licensed customs agents.

“The Minister of Transportation is not recognised under the Customs Act as having any supervisory or regulatory role in this regard. The (CRFFN) Act established to regulate Freight Forwarders, a profession distinct from license customs agents.”

Anxiety

Worried by the position of the court, the registrar of the council viewed the report as the handwork of some mischief makers to derail the peace reforms and progress achieved in the freight forwarding sector in recent times, saying that the court judgement would not stop the council from collecting the POF as the appeal never mentioned that they should stop paying POF.

Recall that in 2018, the National Council of Managing Directors of Licenced Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) approached a Lagos High Court in order to stop the collection of the controversial POF which commenced in 2017 and lasted till May 2025.

However, Igwe declared that the plaintiff, NCMDLCA, which instituted the court process, was under the control of the CRFFN and would pay and continue to pay the POF.

He, therefore, asked the freight forwarders to continue to discharge their obligations under the CRFFN by paying the required practitioners fee pending the matter is resolved in the court.

Issues

Nevertheless, on July 8, 2025, Igwe raised the alarm while reacting to the court judgement, which nullified the collection of the fees, saying that the council does not know the amount so far collected from the POF as the consultant it hired was not transparent to declare the amount to us.

Furthermore, the registrar said: “We are trying to know how much has accrued from POF because the collection of the fee is not directly under the control of the council.

“We engaged a consultant and the consultant is in the best position to give us a clear account of how much they have collected on POF.

As we speak, the council does not have the figure of the amount and we have been demanding for it from the consultants and they have not been transparent enough to declare how much they have collected.

“It is still on their table to let the public know how much they have collected from POF because it is not supposed to be secret. “Today, am still establishing we need to know how much.”

While the CRFFN is to collect 60 per cent of the revenue, the five registered associations will share 35 per cent and the registered companies that handled the cargo will share the remaining five per cent, calculated by the volume or cargo they account for.

Furthermore, the gazette specifically explained: “CRFFN collects 60 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the Associations will collect 35 per cent as provided by the CRFFN Act (Accreditation of Associations of Freight Forwarders) Regulation, 2010.

The Registered Freight Forwarder/Licensed Customs Agent (RFF/LCA) is entitled to 5 per cent of the Practitioners’ Operating Fee which will be collected by the CRFFN and remitted to the concerned RFF/LCA.”

Last line

In as much as licensed customs agents are governed by Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), which vest regulatory control in the Nigeria Customs Service and the Minister of Finance, the Minster of Transportation should be barred from undue interference as he lacks the legal authority to issue directive regulating the business and operation of licensed customs agents.