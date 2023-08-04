Council Engages Port Service Providers On Arbitrary Charges

As part of its mandate, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has embarked on cost moderating exercise by constantly engaging port service providers to ensure that their tariffs and charges are not arbitrarily fixed. Also, the council has set operational standards for the regulated services providers at the ports and established machineries for monitoring and compliance.

With the set standards, the Executive Secretary of the council, Emmanuel Jime, explained that NSC had embarked on the registration of the regulated service providers and users as stipulated in the regulations. Jime said in Lagos during the sensitisation programme on consumer rights and responsibilities in the port and shipping sector organise by the council and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) that the idea was to bring sanity in the conduct of shipping and ports businesses in order to ensure harmony, fair trade practices and efficiency in the sector.

He explained that the various sections of the port economic regulation 2015 had adequately provided NSC with sufficient power to monitor and enforce its regulatory mandate for compliance by the various players. Jime explained: “Our resolve to collaborate with the FCPCC is to explore avenues towards strengthening the enforcement of the mandates of the two agencies (NSC and FCPCC). Working together, we will be sharing information, carrying out investigations and enforcement together etc.

on issues that one agency may not adequately handle alone. “As a way of developing the Consumer Protection Regime (CPR) framework, today’s exercise will aim to: ascertain the challenges of various regulated service providers and users and to propose solutions that may form the inputs for developing guidelines in Consumer Protection Regime (CPR) to achieve seamless operations with little or no infringements of rights. use the platform to disseminate sector-based information on the subject.

“On Thursday, January 20, 2022, the NSC in Abuja at the CFCCPC headquarters signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Commission to collaborate and work together on specific areas of concern to both agencies in the shipping and ports industry.” According to him, the sector as at today looks as if there was chaos everywhere, noting that when the consumers protection right becomes fully operational, government would be expecting a change of behavior in the conduct of shipping and ports business in the country.

Jime added: “As we are all aware, the shipping industry comprises of various players who in the course of daily transactions are bound to trample and infringe on each other’s rights. “These players have rights that are spelt out in the FCCPC Act to include, among others: the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, standards and charges/rates of services as the case may be so as to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices; the right to be assured wherever possible, access to variety of services at competitive prices, the right to seek redress against unfair trade practices or restrictive trade practices or unscrupulous exploitation of consumers of shipping services and the right to consumer education, enlightenment and information on services availability.”