Council Chairmen Got Money, But Refused To Pay Workers – Wike

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday expressed disappointment over the failure of six Area Council Chairmen to pay primary school teachers and other workers, despite receiving a N41 billion intervention fund from his office.

Wike made the remarks after inspecting some ongoing road projects around the city centre in Abuja.

He lamented that public schools and other government institutions in the council areas have remained shut for months due to the prolonged industrial action, despite his efforts to address the issue.

According to him, the Area Councils are constitutionally responsible for the payment of primary school teachers and other local government staff, yet they failed to fulfil their obligations even after receiving funds specifically approved for that purpose.

“It’s unfortunate, but we have to tell ourselves the simple truth. After I approved the release of funds for the payment of teachers, the Area Council Chairmen still failed to act. I just received a report yesterday and have summoned all of them to explain what happened,” Wike stated.

“You see, that’s the problem we have in this country. When you apply the big stick, people start making all sorts of accusations. I don’t understand how people can be so unconcerned. These are teachers who take care of our children, and yet their salaries are being withheld.”

He clarified that the crisis does not fall under his direct purview, as the councils are solely responsible for primary education within their jurisdictions.

“These are primary school teachers—not secondary school teachers. The councils are in charge of primary schools. I will summon them to a meeting,” he said.

Wike also appealed to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to exercise patience, assuring that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue.

Share