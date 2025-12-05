Council Chairman Gives Vehicles, Stipends To Traditional Rulers, Elders

The Chairman of Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State, Johnson Funmilayo Ogunbolude, on Thursday, distributed official vehicles to traditional rulers and flagged off monthly stipends for 300 elderly women in the council area.

The vehicles were presented to royal fathers across Akure North, including the Okiti of Iju, Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbólu, Iresi of Osi, Asinigbo of Isinigbo, Asking of Abo, and Olugoba of Igoba.

New Telegraph reports that under the Elderly Welfare Scheme, female beneficiaries aged 70 and above will receive a monthly allowance of ₦20,000, with arrears of ₦60,000 covering previous months already credited to them.

In his address, Ogunbolude urged traditional rulers to strengthen community leadership and support peace and security initiatives, promising that additional elderly citizens who have not yet benefited from the scheme would be included in subsequent phases.

Ogunbolude further expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for supporting local government initiatives through his EASE agenda and called on residents to support the governor’s administration, describing it as “committed to advancing Ondo State’s development agenda.”

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbólu, Oba Idowu Aroko Faborode, commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Ogunbolude for prioritising grassroots development and community welfare, assuring continued support for government policies.

The event was attended by political leaders, including former House of Assembly member Akin Adeniyi, former LG Chairman Ebenezer Alabi, Bola Awodola, APC leaders, council officials, royal fathers, students, market women, and artisans.

Participants lauded Ogunbolude’s leadership for delivering tangible, community-focused projects since assuming office.