Council Chair Urges Students To Embrace Hard Work, Good Character

The Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of New City University (NCU), Ogun State, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye, has restated the university’s readiness to provide all necessary facilities and right learning environment that would enhance production of total students.

He, therefore, urged the pioneer students of the budding private university, located at Km 30, Lagos-Ibadan, Expressway, Ayetoro in Ogun State to work hard, face their studies and be disciplined, saying that the new institution would award its certificates only to students who are found worthy in character, learning, and knowledge. The retired don and Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) disclosed this during Chancellor’s Reception/Christmas Party, which took place at the main campus as part of activities organized by the institution to end the year.

Akinfeleye, the ‘Doyen of Mass Communication,’ while buttressing the position of the Founder/Chancellor of the university, Hon. Akin Akingbesote, on the establishment of the University Radio and Television Stations, said the institution’s radio and television studios would be ready in a couple of weeks as modalities were being put in place to ensure its full take off.

The Pro-Chancellor stated that the university is waiting for the approval licence and station antenna by the concerned authorities, even as he urged the students to see the management and other staff members as in loco parentis, who are committed to their well-being, training and overall development; and hence they should be free to speak out on anything bother ing their welfare. “You are here not for fun, but to study hard, and work hard, while we are here as your in loco parentis to monitor your progress,” Akinfeleye stated.

Meanwhile, the pioneer substantive Vice-Chancellor, who was unveiled at the event, Prof Olu Akinkugbe, and who took over from the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Olagunju, said being the pioneer set of the new university, the students are placed in a position to build the tradition, and write the history of the university.

Re-echoing that the New City University is poised to raise global ambassadors, market ready and industry-ready graduates, the Vice-Chancellor added that the students would be trained and equipped with right and relevant knowledge and skills development, especially entrepreneurship education that would not only make them usable, but also position them as solution providers.

On his part, the Acting ViceChancellor, Prof Abayomi Olagunju, a Lagos State University (LASU) don, who held forte pending the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor, described the university as a vision conceived by a visioner, and which is being well nurtured right from its inception.

While lauding the Founder/ Chancellor for giving him the opportunity to lead the new university at its inception, he said: “I was privileged to be appointed an Acting Vice-Chancellor of New City University because of the exigency of the time before the appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.” Olagunju, who also noted that the university was established to keep the hope of the younger ones alive and nurture their dream, however, challenged the students to be more diligent, committed and dedicated to their work by embracing hard work and good character towards their education.